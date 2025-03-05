A step forward for Korea’s young caregivers

“The hardest part was that taking care of my mother became the sole purpose of my life. I can’t even imagine who I would be if I weren’t looking after her.” These words were spoken by a child who accompanied me to the National Assembly last September to advocate for the enactment of the “Support Act for Child and Youth Caregivers.” These children, who prioritize caring for sick or disabled family members over their own childhoods and daily lives, are often lauded as dutiful sons and daughters. But how many such children exist in Korea today?Unfortunately, answering this question is not straightforward. There have not been sufficient legal and institutional frameworks addressing the issue of child and youth caregivers. The government has made efforts to assess the situation, but its scope has been limited in capturing the full extent of caregiving responsibilities that begin at an early age. Some local governments have attempted to establish support measures through municipal ordinances, but without a unified approach, eligibility and benefits vary by region, making effective assistance difficult to implement. Since 2021, ChildFund Korea has recognized the issue of child caregivers and has been calling for legislative reforms while providing support to thousands of affected children. However, without a solid institutional foundation, the limitations of what civil society can achieve on its own are evident.In contrast, countries like the United Kingdom have been actively researching and supporting child caregivers since the enactment of the Children and Families Act in 2014. Australia, through its Carer Recognition Act of 2010, provides not only financial aid but also government-backed counseling and information services.Japan, too, has been increasingly addressing the issue, with legislative and institutional reforms steadily progressing. Recognizing child caregiving as a serious social issue, Japan has adopted a systematic response at both the national and private levels.In this context, the passage of the Act on Support for Children and Youths in Crisis, Including Family Caregivers, by the National Assembly on Feb. 27 is a welcome development. This legislation marks a significant milestone in Korea’s welfare system, as it is the first law to explicitly acknowledge the state’s responsibility toward child and youth caregivers. The act establishes key principles, including prioritizing the needs of children in caregiving roles, and includes provisions for comprehensive support such as psychological counseling, healthcare assistance, and housing services.With this law in place, children who have been caught in welfare blind spots will now have access to substantial support, regardless of their age or place of residence. To push for these institutional changes, ChildFund Korea has led initiatives such as the “Caregiver Prescription Bag Campaign” and a photo exhibition at the National Assembly. The law’s passage was made possible through the collective efforts and advocacy of civil society groups, policymakers, and supporters who recognized the urgency of addressing this issue.Despite Korea’s impressive economic progress, many children still bear the burden of caregiving at an early age. These children are often perceived through the lens of familial duty and filial piety, rather than being acknowledged as individuals performing unpaid care labor. It is time to shift our perspective and recognize child caregiving not as an obligation but as a societal issue requiring state and community intervention.A country that ranks among the world’s top ten economies, boasts the fifth-strongest military, and has surpassed Japan in per capita income should no longer tolerate a reality where children are deprived of growth opportunities because of caregiving responsibilities. The newly enacted law will serve as a crucial step toward resolving this issue. I dream of a future where not a single child in Korea is burdened with the role of a caregiver. I sincerely thank everyone who contributed to the law’s passage and hope that its implementation, including subsidiary regulations, will be meticulously designed to ensure comprehensive and effective support for all child caregivers.