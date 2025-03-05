Know yourself, win the game

“If you know what kind of player you are, you won’t just win once — you’ll win a hundred times.”This line from the film “One Win” (2024) struck me the most. Starring Song Kang-ho, the volleyball movie not only entertained but also delighted fans with appearances by active and retired players, including Kim Yeon-koung. Yet, what lingered in my mind was that single line.The idea of “knowing yourself” in the movie aligns with the concept of metacognition. Also called higher-order thinking or self-awareness, metacognition refers to one’s ability to understand what they know and don’t know and to assess their own thoughts. In simple terms, it is the cognitive ability to recognize one’s own knowledge gaps and make judgments about one’s thinking.Recently, metacognition has been discussed in relation to academic performance. By accurately diagnosing their level of understanding and identifying areas for improvement, students can create better learning plans. The movie encapsulated this idea in another line: “Once you know what kind of player you are, you’ll know what to do next.”The MZ generation (millennials and Gen Z) is deeply interested in self-discovery, with individuals being eager to understand who they are. The popularity of MBTI personality tests reflects this trend. However, acknowledging one’s strengths and weaknesses is often less appealing.I once advised a student who wanted to improve their English to take a test immediately. It is clear that someone scoring 20 and another scoring 80 require different study approaches. A precise, objective assessment of their skills would allow them to design a more effective learning plan. Yet, most students responded, “I’ll take it after I prepare a little more.” It was as if they were studying in advance for an intelligence test.We often fear assessing ourselves. Just as many people delay health checkups despite knowing their importance, facing an honest evaluation of our own capabilities can be uncomfortable, even painful. However, overcoming this fear and understanding who we truly are is the first step toward growth.