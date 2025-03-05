Doosan Bears closer Kim Taek-yeon looking to build on 2024 success

Doosan Bears reliever Kim Taek-yeon was the runaway winner of the top rookie prize in the KBO last year after taking over as the team's closer in June. He went on to record 19 saves and a 2.08 ERA, while showing the kind of poise rare for someone who only turned 19 in the middle of the year.In 2025, expectations are high for Kim, who will be the Bears' closer from Day 1. And Kim himself will count on better numbers than last year."I will try to cut down on walks and not blow as many saves," Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport, after returning from spring training in Japan. "I don't want to waste save opportunities and make sure I don't walk too many batters in close games."Kim was charged with five blown saves in 2024 and walked 4.29 batters per nine innings — a tad high for someone who only pitches about one inning at a time.If he can improve in these categories, Kim may be able to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump that has plagued many that came before him."I've not really thought much about it, but I know I've been asked that question because there have been many examples," Kim said. "I don't think I will get too conscious of that. I will just keep pitching the way I've done all along."Kim acknowledged that he feels the pressure that comes with his role but he won't shy away from it."I do feel more pressure than last year because I am starting this season as the closer," he said. "But I will try to pitch through that because I am supposed to preserve victories for the team."To that end, Kim said he has been trying to expand his arsenal for this year to better handle left-handed batters.Last year, he held the right-handed batters to a .177 batting average with an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .508, but left-handed batters hit .259 against Kim with a .706 OPS.He was mostly a two-pitch pitcher in 2024, using his four-seam fastball and slider nearly 94 percent of the time. He only threw occasional curveballs and changeups, and he now wants to bring a splitter into the mix."The more weapons I have against left-handed batters, the better," he said. "I can try to be conventional and stick to changeups and splitters (on the outside corner), or I can attack them on the inside. I will experiment with different options whenever I have the chance."The Bears have been careful with Kim's workload this spring, after he had thrown nearly 70 innings in his first professional season and then played for the national team at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 in November.Even though Kim had no medical issues, the Bears waited a few extra days before allowing Kim to pitch in game action during spring training."I had some difficulties early on because I began my technical training a bit late, but I am in a pretty good spot right now," Kim said. "My velocity will tick up as time goes on."Yonhap