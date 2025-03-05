Hanwha Eagles manager rediscovers joy of spring training

Even after managing more than 1,700 regular-season games in the KBO, Hanwha Eagles skipper Kim Kyung-moon isn't jaded yet.Kim, the oldest manager in the KBO at 66, just completed his first spring training in six years. He took over the Eagles in the middle of 2024, his first managerial gig since being fired by the NC Dinos in 2018, and getting a full spring to prepare for a season brought Kim a ton of joy."It had been a long time since I last had a spring training, and I had so much fun," Kim told reporters with a smile at Incheon International Airport, upon arriving back from Japan. "It all went by pretty fast. I was very grateful for the opportunity to work with these players."There are many reasons for Kim to feel optimistic about the new season for the Eagles, a perennial KBO doormat with just one postseason appearance since 2008. They made some noise in the open market, acquiring starting pitcher Um Sang-back and shortstop Sim Woo-jun — both with solid, above-average performances at their positions — and bringing in a pair of new foreign players with major league experience, pitcher Cody Ponce and outfielder Estevan Florial.The Eagles will also play in a brand new ballpark, Daejeon Hanwha Life Park, with some 20,000 seats, after toiling in the league's oldest and smallest stadium, Hanwha Life Eagles Park, for their entire existence."It's a huge honor for any manager to be on hand for the first season at a new stadium," Kim said. "Needless to say, we will try to have a great year in front of our fans at this new ballpark."Kim also expressed optimism that his prized right-hander Moon Dong-ju, the 2023 Rookie of the Year, will be back earlier than expected from shoulder issues.Moon had to cut his 2024 season short with right shoulder pains and was limited to just 25 pitches in a bullpen session without getting into any game during spring training. It led to speculation that Moon, normally a starter, would be sent to the bullpen, at least to start this season.Kim quieted such noise and said, "Moon Dong-ju is a starting pitcher for us.""We fully expect him to be back in our rotation before the end of April," Kim added. "We won't rush him back. Since he threw 25 pitches the last time, he will likely make about 40 pitches in the next session. If he has no issues after a third bullpen outing, then we will have him throw an inning or two in a preseason game."The preseason will begin Saturday, with teams each playing 10 games. The regular season will open on March 22.Yonhap