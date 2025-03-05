'100 percent a Doosan Bear': Cole Irvin fully committed to new team

Former big leaguer Kim Kwang-hyun becomes KBO's highest-paid player

L.A. Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong not favorite for opening day roster

Related Stories

KBO All-Star Kim Hye-seong joins Los Angeles Dodgers

Kim Hye-seong heads to LA: How the KBO All-Star could fit into the Dodgers' plans

Shohei Ohtani sends Kim Hye-seong Korean message: 'Welcome, buddy'

'They are the Dodgers' — Kim Hye-seong explains why he chose LA

The Dodgers like Korean second baseman Kim Hye-seong. There's a lot to like.