Pittsburgh Pirates' Bae Ji-hwan delivers three hits and a homer in spring training game

Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates launched a home run as part of his three-hit effort in his latest spring training game, as he seeks to make the team's Opening Day roster for later this month.Batting leadoff, Bae went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, though the Pirates lost to the Boston Red Sox 12-4 at Lecom Park in Bradenton, Florida, on Tuesday.Bae is batting .545 (6-for-11) and has an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of 1.492 through six spring training games.Bae opened the bottom of the first with a single to left against starter Quinn Priester. Then in the bottom of the third, Bae blasted his first career spring training home run, a solo shot off a 92.8 mph sinker from Priester. The ball left Bae's bat at 104.9 mph and cleared the center field wall.Including regular seasons, this was Bae's first home run of any kind since April 11, 2023.Bae completed his three-hit day with a single in the fifth off Luis Guerrero. The Korean left fielder was replaced by Cheng Tsung-Che to start the top of the sixth.Bae, 25, is seeking a more consistent opportunity in the majors this year. He played 10 games in 2022, 111 in 2023 but only 29 in 2024.Over his big league career, Bae has appeared in all three outfield positions, plus second base and shortstop. So far this spring training, he has played in left field and center field.Also on Tuesday, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants picked up a single to extend his hitting streak to three games.Batting third and playing center field, Lee went 1-for-2 in a 1-1 tie against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, Arizona.Lee is now batting .412 (7-for-17) with a 1.147 OPS. The Korean outfielder is entering his second big league season after his rookie campaign was cut short in May due to a shoulder injury.Yonhap