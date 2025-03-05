Teenage pitcher Bae Chan-seung eyes KBO's top rookie prize

Fresh out of high school, Samsung Lions rookie pitcher Bae Chan-seung turned heads during his first KBO spring training schedule, flashing a hard fastball to keep veteran hitters at bay in intrasquad scrimmages and practice games against Japanese and KBO teams.The No. 3 overall pick of last year's draft, the 19-year-old left-hander did not give up a run in four innings of relief work while striking out four batters. The Lions believe they may have a future closer on their hands, and Bae himself has set a clear goal in 2025.“I want to win the Rookie of the Year award and be a consistent part of the bullpen,” Bae told reporters at Incheon International Airport, after arriving back from spring training in Japan. “I'd like to be relied upon to protect late leads and pick up at least 10 holds.”The two players selected ahead of Bae in the draft were both highly touted pitchers, with left-hander Jung Hyun-woo going to the Kiwoom Heroes and right-hander Jeong Woo-joo joining the Hanwha Eagles.Both players have won rave reviews for their spring performances, and the 2025 rookie class has the makings of a strong one.“There are so many talented players in our class this year, and I am looking forward to competing against them,” Bae said.Amid the accolades, Bae is trying to stay grounded. Asked how he would grade himself after such a strong camp, Bae said, “I don't think there's such a thing as a perfect spring training. I'd give myself maybe 70 or 80 points.”Bae said he was pleased to have emerged from his first professional camp healthy, but he would have liked to have thrown more strikes.In particular, he wasn't as sharp against right-handed batters as he was against left-handers, which is not uncommon for young southpaws.“I think I had some command issues against right-handed batters. If I can throw more strikes against them, I should be fine,” he said. “But I don't really feel any different facing right-handed hitters or left-handed hitters.”Bae said he felt “excited” after reading media reports predicted he would join the Lions' bullpen at the start of the new season.“I never imagined I'd receive this much attention,” Bae said, his voice barely above a whisper. “I think I have to try to live up to expectations.”The exhibition season begins Saturday, and Bae said he would probably be more nervous in those preseason games than he was during low-stress scrimmages.“But I will try to enjoy the experience,” he added. “I feel like I am in pretty good shape right now, and I'd like to maintain it going forward.”Yonhap