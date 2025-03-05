논란 속에서도 대한축구협회 4선 회장에 오른 정몽규
Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 09:35 Updated: 05 Mar. 2025, 09:39
Controversial KFA president Chung Mong-gyu elected to fourth term
논란 속에서도 대한축구협회 4선 회장에 오른 정몽규
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025
Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu was elected to a fourth term in a landslide victory on Wednesday despite facing widespread criticism from fans and a government probe into accusations that he meddled in the appointment of the last two Korean national team managers.
landslide victory: 압도적 득표
probe: 조사, 탐색
meddle: 간섭하다, 끼어들다
대한축구협회 정몽규 회장이 수요일(2월 26일) 열린 선거에서 압도적인 득표로 당선돼 4연임에 성공했다. 축구 국가대표팀의 전 감독 두 명의 지명에 개입했다는 의혹으로 확산된 팬들의 비판과 정부 징계에도 불구하고 나온 결과다.
Chung won the election with 156 of the 192 available votes, sweeping past opposition from veteran coach Huh Jung-moo with 15 votes and football administrator and commentator Shin Mun-sun with 11 votes.
sweep: 쓸다, 따돌리다
정 회장은 선거에서 총 192표 중 156표를 받아 15표에 그친 베테랑 허정무 감독과 11표를 받은 신문선 축구행정가 겸 해설위원을 가볍게 따돌렸다.
With the election completed, Chung immediately starts a fourth term as KFA president. He will hold the position to the start of 2029.
선거가 종료되면서 그는 4번째 회장 임기를 시작한다. 정 회장의 임기는 2029년 초반에 끝난다.
Chung has been an active figure in the football industry for decades, having held multiple roles including owning K League teams Ulsan Hyundai, now called Ulsan HD, and Jeonbuk Hyundai Dinos, now called Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the 1990s. He was the K League president from 2011 to 2013 and a former Vice President of the AFC. He was first elected KFA president in 2013.
multiple: 복수의, 다양한
정 회장은 수십 년 간 축구 업계에서 여러 역할을 하며 활발히 활동해 온 인물이다. 1990년대 지금은 울산 HD로 이름을 바꾼 울산 현대와 전북 현대모터스가 된 전북 현대 다이노스의 구단주 등 다양한 역할을 해왔다. 2011~2013년 K리그 대표를 지냈고, 아시아축구연맹 전 부회장이다. 축구협회장 첫 당선은 2013년이다.
A series of questionable decisions as a football administrator have overshadowed his career.
questionable: 의심스러운, 미심쩍은
축구행정가로 내린 일련의 의심스러운 결정은 그의 경력에 흠집을 냈다.
In 2023, Chung drew criticism from across the football world for unilaterally pardoning 100 people banned or suspended from Korean football for infractions that included match-fixing. He was eventually forced to reverse that decision.
pardon: 사면을 하다
unilaterally: 치우치게, 일방적으로
정 회장은 지난 2023년 승부 조작 등을 포함해 징계 중인 축구인 100명의 사면을 일방적으로 의결해 축구계 전체의 비판을 받았다. 결국 그는 이 결정을 번복했다.
He is a member of the Hyundai-owning Chung family, and through that relationship is the de facto owner of K League 2 club Busan IPark. His tumultuous relationship with fans started as early as 2007 there, when he allowed the team’s newly-appointed manager to manage the Korean Olympic football team only two weeks after he’d committed to the club.
de facto: 사실상의, 실질적인
tumultuous: 격동의, 떠들썩한
그는 현대를 소유한 가문의 일원이며 이런 관계를 통해 사실상 K 리그2 부산 아이파크를 갖고 있다. 그와 팬들의 불편한 관계는 무려 2007년으로 거슬러 올라갈 수 있다. 당시 정 회장은 팀 감독이 부임 2주 만에 올림픽 대표팀 감독으로 옮기는 것을 허용했다.
But the current controversy surrounding Chung is perhaps the biggest he’s faced yet, with loud calls over the last year from fans for him to resign and even from the government for him to be suspended.
surrounding: 둘러싼, 포위한
하지만 현재 정 회장을 둘러싼 논란은 지금까지 그가 겪어 온 것 중 아마도 가장 심각할 것이다. 지난해 팬들은 그의 퇴진에 목소리를 높였고 심지어 정부도 그의 직무를 중지하려 했다.
That criticism stems from what detractors say were unfair and opaque processes to hire the past two men's national team head coaches, Jurgen Klinsmann and Hong Myung-bo. The controversy surrounding Hong's appointment in July prompted the sports ministry to launch a probe into KFA's operations.
stem: 기인하다
opaque: 불투명한
detractor: 폄하하는 사람
prompt: 촉발하다, ~의 원인이 됐다.
그를 깎아 내리는 사람들이 하는 비판의 핵심은 남자 축구 국가 대표팀의 두 전임 감독, 즉 위르겐 클린스만과 홍명보 선임 과정의 불공정성과 불투명함에서 나온다. 지난해 7월 홍 감독 선임을 둘러싼 논란은 축구협회 업무에 대한 문화체육관광부의 조사로 이어졌다.
WRITTEN BY JIM BULLEY AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
