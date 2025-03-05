 U.S. deputy secretary of state nominee underlines cooperation with allies to counter China's rise
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

U.S. deputy secretary of state nominee underlines cooperation with allies to counter China's rise

Published: 05 Mar. 2025, 10:19
Christopher Landau testifies at a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be deputy secretary of state, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 4. [AFP/YONHAP]

Christopher Landau testifies at a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be deputy secretary of state, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 4. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick for deputy secretary of state highlighted the need Tuesday to work with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific to counter the rise of China, which he cast as the United States' "foremost" strategic competitor.
 
Christopher Landau, the nominee for the State Department's No. 2 post, made the remarks during a Senate confirmation hearing, pointing to regional allies as well as the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the Quad consisting of the United States, India, Japan and Australia.
 

Related Article

"We've all experienced over the last 30 years the People's Republic of China, both economically and militarily, to now be our nation's foremost strategic competitor, really, all around the world," he said, referring to China by its official name.
 
The nominee stressed the United States is "not alone," as he argued there are countries in China's neighborhood that have as strong an interest in countering China's rise as the United States.
 
"We have a number of organizations there. Obviously, Japan is a very close ally of ours ... The Republic of Korea (ROK), the Asean nations. We have the Quad with India, Australia and Japan," he said. ROK is South Korea's official name.
 
"In trying to counter China's rise, we should work with all these nations in the region."
 
Landau underscored his commitment to Trump's drive to reduce America's trade deficits.
 
"For a long time now, economic and commercial affairs have been relegated to second class status at the State Department, and our nation has racked up massive trade deficits with foreign countries," he said.
 
"We must work closely with the private sector to open new markets for American goods and services, outhustle foreign competitors and attract foreign investment to the United States."
 
He also called for efforts to ensure that America's trade and commercial relations with other countries are "fair," and that countries do not "take advantage of" U.S. markets without affording America "reciprocal" access to theirs.
 

Yonhap
tags Christopher Landau

More in World

What to know about Trump's tariffs and their impact on businesses and shoppers

China targets U.S. soybeans, lumber in stepped-up response to Trump tariffs

Mexico says it will impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. with details coming Sunday

Zelensky pledges to 'make things right' with U.S. as minerals deal remains uncertain

U.S. commerce chief says Trump to meet Canada, Mexico in middle on tariffs

Related Stories

Rapper Lee Young-ji to collaborate with singer Christopher

So long, farewell

'Oppenheimer' ticket presales hit 400,000 one day before release

'Tenet' tops box office sales amid decline in moviegoers

Kwon Soon-woo crashes out of Australian Open two days after win in Adelaide
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)