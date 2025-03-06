 Korea's inflation decelerates to 2% in February
Korea's inflation decelerates to 2% in February

Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 08:38 Updated: 06 Mar. 2025, 09:46
A car fills gasoline at a gas station in downtown Seoul on Jan. 21. [YONHAP]

A car fills gasoline at a gas station in downtown Seoul on Jan. 21. [YONHAP]

 
Korea’s headline inflation moderated in February, yet it remained in the 2 percent range for the second consecutive month, driven by increased domestic fuel prices.
 
According to data released by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the consumer price index rose 2 percent in February compared to the same period last year — a deceleration from January’s 2.2 percent.
 
 

Korea’s yearly inflation has been largely moderate throughout the latter half of 2024, remaining below the central bank's target range of 2 percent since September when the consumer price rose 1.6 percent on year, followed by the yearly increase of 1.3 percent in October, 1.5 percent in November and 1.9 percent in December. However, inflation accelerated to above the 2 percent threshold in January, fueled by increases in global oil prices and the weak currency.
 
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, registered at 1.8 percent for the month — a slight deceleration from the previous month’s 1.9 percent.
 
The cost of living index, which tracks changes in the prices of 144 frequently purchased consumer goods and services, rose 2.6 percent.
 

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
