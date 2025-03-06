 Majority of Seoul supports raising the free-ride age, survey shows
Majority of Seoul supports raising the free-ride age, survey shows

Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 18:31
 
Six out of every 10 residents of Seoul are in favor of raising the eligibility age for free subway rides from its current 65, according to a survey. A majority, 71 percent, support adjusting the bar to 70. [YONHAP]

Six out of every 10 residents of Seoul are in favor of raising the eligibility age for free subway rides from its current 65, according to a survey. A majority, 71 percent, support adjusting the bar to 70.
 
Seoul City Council member Yun Young-hee announced the results at a meeting organized by the council's Transportation Committee on March 5. 
 
A plurality of respondents, 39 percent, felt that the current age of eligibility puts a high burden on future generations while 37 percent supported the “changes in social perception” that changing the age would bring. The survey polled 1, 144 adults from Dec. 11–15, 2024.
