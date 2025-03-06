Majority of Seoul supports raising the free-ride age, survey shows
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 18:31
Six out of every 10 residents of Seoul are in favor of raising the eligibility age for free subway rides from its current 65, according to a survey. A majority, 71 percent, support adjusting the bar to 70.
Seoul City Council member Yun Young-hee announced the results at a meeting organized by the council's Transportation Committee on March 5.
A plurality of respondents, 39 percent, felt that the current age of eligibility puts a high burden on future generations while 37 percent supported the “changes in social perception” that changing the age would bring. The survey polled 1, 144 adults from Dec. 11–15, 2024.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)