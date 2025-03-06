 Roast in a shell: Climate change cooks seafood haul in 2024
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 18:30
Seafood is on sale at Noryangjin Fish Market in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on March 6. [YONHAP]

Seafood is on sale at Noryangjin Fish Market in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on March 6.
 
Catches of squid, beltfish and blue crabs fell 2.2 percent on year due to the effects of climate change on water temperatures and marine habitats. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said total domestic fishery production also fell 2.2 percent last year from the year before.
