 Seoul, S&P to begin annual consultation meetings next week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Seoul, S&P to begin annual consultation meetings next week

Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 18:17
Acting President Choi Sang-mok speaks during a virtual meeting with global credit appraisers at his office in Seoul on Dec. 13, 2024. [YONHAP]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok speaks during a virtual meeting with global credit appraisers at his office in Seoul on Dec. 13, 2024. [YONHAP]

Korea will begin its annual consultation meetings with global credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings (S&P) next week to discuss the country's credit evaluation and other key issues, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Thursday.
 
S&P officials will visit various government institutions, including the Bank of Korea, for a five-day assessment starting Monday before deciding on the country's sovereign rating, the ministry said. The meeting comes in the wake of political unrest following President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3 and his subsequent impeachment.
 

Related Article

 
S&P maintained Korea's long-term sovereign credit rating at "AA," the third-highest level in its ranking system. The country has held this position since August 2016, when the rating was upgraded from "AA-."
 
Since the political turmoil, the Korean government, under acting President Choi Sang-mok's leadership, has made efforts to maintain the nation's credit stability by holding a series of virtual meetings with global appraisers.
 
Last month, another global credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings, kept the country's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook.

Yonhap
tags Korea S&P credit rating

More in Finance

Seoul, S&P to begin annual consultation meetings next week

Won surges sharply, stocks rise on tariff pullback

Kospi opens higher as Trump delays auto tariffs on Mexico, Canada

Korea's foreign reserves hit fresh five year low in February

Homeplus avoided liquidity crisis. Its parent company could lose a much bigger fight.

Related Stories

Korean economy weighed down but stayed sound: Finance minister

Fitch keeps Korea's credit rating unchanged at 'AA-,' outlook stable

Wall Street's good times to keep rolling in 2025, say investors

Tobacco giant KT&G gets stable credit ratings from S&P, Moody's

Korea begins annual meetings with S&P to discuss credit, economy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)