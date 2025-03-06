[단독] 내년 봄, LG엔솔 애리조나 원통형 배터리 공장 양산 시작
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 06:00
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
LG에너지솔루션이 미국 애리조나주 퀸크릭시에 건설 중인 배터리 공장이 내년 상반기 양산을 시작한다. 이 공장은 테슬라에 이어 미국 전기차(EV) 기업 리비안 계약을 따낸 LG에너지솔루션의 북미향 46시리즈(지름 46㎜) 원통형 배터리 생산의 중심이 될 전망이다.
5일 서울 강남 코엑스에서 코리아중앙데일리와 만난 줄리아 휘틀리 퀸크릭 시장은 “공장 건설은 차질 없이 진행되고 있으며 내년 봄 양산을 시작할 것”이라고 말했다. 휘틀리 시장은 이날 개막한 ‘인터배터리 2025’에 맞춰 한국을 찾았다.
EV 수요 둔화로 첫 삽을 뜬 지 두 달 만인 지난해 6월 건설 중단이 결정된 애리조나 에너지저장장치(ESS)용 리튬인산철(LFP) 배터리 공장도 다시 짓는다. 휘틀리 시장은 “어제 LG에너지솔루션 임원에게 확인한 결과 중단된 공장 건설을 재개한다는 확답을 받았다”면서 “LG에너지솔루션 미시간 공장에서도 LFP 배터리를 생산하기 때문에 균형을 맞춰 (건설 재개) 시점을 정할 것”이라고 설명했다.
LG에너지솔루션은 지난 2023년 3월 애리조나에 7조 2000억원을 투자해 두 번째 북미 단독 공장을 건설한다고 밝혔다. LG에너지솔루션의 첫 미국 단독 공장인 미시간 배터리 공장에 이어진 프로젝트다. 애리조나 공장의 생산 능력은 총 53GWh(기가와트시)로 EV 약 60만 대를 충전할 수 있는 규모다.
애리조나 공장에선 주로 ‘차세대 배터리’로 불리는 EV용 46시리즈 원통형 배터리가 생산될 예정이다. 원통의 두꺼운 캔(Can)이 소재를 감싸는 방식의 배터리로 각형, 파우치형 배터리보다 가격 경쟁력이 뛰어나다. 또 구조가 안정적이라 열 전파 제어가 잘 돼 연쇄 발화, 화재를 막는 데 유리하다. 가장 먼저 원통형 배터리를 채택한 테슬라에 이어 리비안, 독일 메르세데스-벤츠 등도 최근 원통형을 쓰기로 결정했다.
낮은 에너지 밀도는 원통형 배터리의 단점이다. 다만, 46시리즈는 LG에너지솔루션의 기존 주력 제품인 21시리즈보다 에너지 밀도는 10%, 용량은 5배, 출력은 6배 가까이 향상됐다는 설명이다.
LG에너지솔루션 관계자는 “애리조나 공장 생산 능력이 크기 때문에 미국향 전기차 고객용 물량은 거의 여기서 생산된다고 봐도 될 것”이라고 말했다.
현재 LG에너지솔루션은 충북 오창 공장에서 4680(지름 46㎜·높이 80㎜) 원통형 배터리를 만들고 있다. 이곳에서 생산된 제품은 테슬라 EV, 로보택시, 옵티머스 휴머노이드 로봇에 탑재된다. LG에너지솔루션은 지난해 11월 리비안과 수조원대 규모의 원통형 배터리(67GWh)공급 계약을 체결했으며 같은해 10월 메르세데스-벤츠와 10년 간 50.5GWh를 공급하는 계약에도 사인했다.
한편 애리조나 주정부의 페르난도 가르시아 무역·투자 총괄 수석부사장도 이날 휘틀러 시장과 함께 ‘인터배터리 2025’를 찾았다. 가르시아 부사장은 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 인플레이션 방지법(IRA) 보조금 폐지 추진과 관련, 한국 기업에 가해질 영향을 살펴보고 있다고 전했다. 그는 “(애리조나에 진출한) 한국 기업 상황을 고려해 연방 정부와 계속 긴밀히 소통하고 있다”면서 “실제로 그렇게 될 것인지 아닌지는 지켜 봐야 한다”고 말했다.
━
영어 원문
LG Energy Solution’s $5.5 billion battery plant in Queen Creek, Arizona, will start mass production of cylindrical batteries in the first half of 2026 as the battery company ramps up its capacity to cover orders from Tesla and Rivian.
“The construction of the battery plant is well on track, with production set to start in the spring of 2026,” Julia Wheatley, mayor of Queen Creek, told the Korea JoongAng Daily on the sidelines of the InterBattery 2025 exhibition held at Coex in southern Seoul on Wednesday.
“The suspended lithium iron phosphate [LFP] battery plant will resume for sure as confirmed by an LG Energy Solution executive just yesterday, though the specific date is not set yet,” Wheatley added. “LG Energy also has an ESS battery plant in Holland, Michigan, and they’re trying to balance the market, but they are definitely proceeding with it.”
LG Energy Solution announced in March 2023 that it would inject $5.5 billion to build a 53 gigawatt-hour battery factory — enough to power some 600,000 EVs — in Arizona, its second independent factory in the United States.
The facility includes a battery line for the 46-series cylindrical batteries, indicating a diameter of 46 millimeters (1.8 inches) that was first employed by Tesla, with an annual capacity of 36 kilowatt-hours, along with a capacity of 17 kilowatt-hours for LFP batteries for energy storage systems (ESS).
Cylindrical batteries are largely preferred by global automakers due to their price competitiveness over pouch or prismatic-type batteries, as well as their superior temperature control, which reduces the risk of fire.
LG's 46-millimeter cylindrical battery is said to have five times more energy capacity and six times more density than the previous version, which allows for a 16 percent longer driving range.
LG Energy Solution is currently supplying “4680 batteries” — units 46 millimeters in diameter and 80 millimeters in length — to Tesla.
The Korean battery maker also inked another 46-series deal with Rivian on the supply of up to 67 gigawatt-hours over the next five years. The size of the deal is reported to be worth some 8 trillion won ($5.5 billion).
It also clinched a 10-year battery supply deal with Mercedes-Benz for the series starting from Jan. 1, 2028.
“Batteries for almost all clients’ vehicles for the U.S. market will be made in Arizona,” said a spokesperson for LG Energy Solution.
The construction of the LFP battery line, however, was halted in June last year, within just two months of groundbreaking, with the company citing the necessity of “adjusting the pace of planned investment execution efficiently and flexibly” based on the stalling EV market.
Regarding looming concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to cut subsidies for Korean battery makers, the Arizona state government is in close talks with the Trump administration to deliver the Korean firm’s stances.
“We’re certainly keeping close [communication], and looking to continue to work very closely with the federal government, and have to see what the actual way forward is going to be or not,” Fernando Garcia, executive vice president of International Trade and Investment at the Arizona Commerce Authority, told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Garcia also added that he held meetings with major Korean companies, including Kia and Kotra, for business discussions during his trip to Seoul.
“Trump’s intention of a tariff war is to launch a negotiation with Korean companies. He would expect Korea to share its core next-generation technologies like automatic-driving and solid-state batteries, as it can’t cooperate with China,” said Jae Kim, a leading accountant for Korea’s desk at Atlanta-based Aprio, a business advisory and accounting firm.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)