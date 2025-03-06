 A cup of joe without the go: Watchdog tests decaffeinated pods
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 18:28
An official of the Busan branch of the Korea Consumer Agency discloses the results of the watchdog's evaluation of 15 decaffeinated coffee capsules in Sejong on March 6. [YONHAP]

The results were good news for the manufacturers, with all tested products meeting safety and label standards. The evaluation found 1.35 to 4.65 milligrams of caffeine in the products, in line with standard decaffeinated coffee beverages.
