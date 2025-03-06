 Buldak Ramen maker to spice up Coachella with exclusive partnership
Buldak Ramen maker to spice up Coachella with exclusive partnership

Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 11:55
The logos for Buldak and Coachella. [SAMYANG FOODS]

 
Buldak Ramen maker Samyang Foods has become the first Korean company to establish a partnership with the Coachella music festival, the food company said Thursday.
 
The partnership will also make Samyang Foods the festival’s exclusive partner in the sauce and ramen categories. 
 

As part of this collaboration, the food company will operate Buldak Ramen booths at Indio Central Market — a food hall within the festival — from April 11 to 20.
 
The booth will feature various events where visitors can sample different Buldak sauces and dishes paired with them. Buldak Ramen and sauces will also be available for purchase.  
 
The food giant is looking to expand its global presence through this latest partnership.  
 
Samyang Foods said it has seen its sauce product sales grow by more than 30 percent annually since 2020, with overseas markets contributing over 40 percent of total sauce revenue.
 
“As an official partner of Coachella, the world’s largest music festival, we aim to further establish Buldak as a global mega brand,” said Jeon Byung-woo, head of strategic planning at Samyang Round Square.  
 
“We plan to hold various activities that allow us to engage directly with global consumers through Buldak-related products, including Buldak sauce and Buldak Ramen.”
 
The 2025 Coachella festival will take place from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The lineup includes Blackpink's Jennie and Lisa, appearing as solo acts, and boy band Enhypen.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
