Buyers, sellers schmooze at Gyeonggi's Public Procurement Expo
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 18:33
Public Procurement Service employees deliver a briefing on document-writing and submission procedures during Korea Public Procurement Expo 2025 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 6.
The fair, which runs from March 5 to 7, allows attendees to connect with representatives of more than 71,000 institutions. Its 2024 iteration attracted 88 overseas buyers from 25 different countries.
