 Buyers, sellers schmooze at Gyeonggi's Public Procurement Expo
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Buyers, sellers schmooze at Gyeonggi's Public Procurement Expo

Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 18:33
Public Procurement Service employees deliver a briefing on document-writing and submission procedures during Korea Public Procurement Expo 2025 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 6. [PUBLIC PROCUREMENT SERVICE]

Public Procurement Service employees deliver a briefing on document-writing and submission procedures during Korea Public Procurement Expo 2025 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 6. [PUBLIC PROCUREMENT SERVICE]

 
Public Procurement Service employees deliver a briefing on document-writing and submission procedures during Korea Public Procurement Expo 2025 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 6.
 
The fair, which runs from March 5 to 7, allows attendees to connect with representatives of more than 71,000 institutions. Its 2024 iteration attracted 88 overseas buyers from 25 different countries.
tags Public Procurement Service Kintex

More in Industry

LG, Ottogi, Lotte halt Homeplus deliveries as chain enters rehabilitation

Lamborghini eyes more Korean collaborations as sales explode in country

Caution: Contents hot! K-food report details blazing export trend.

Buyers, sellers schmooze at Gyeonggi's Public Procurement Expo

Lotte be light: Lotte World Tower to hold 'Bloom Again' event

Related Stories

Public service prices hit 27-month high

Starting the job hunt

AI-powered classroom showcased at Kintex

[Editorial] Deepening pain from tax and utility fee hikes

[Editorial] Deepening pain from tax and utility fee hikes (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)