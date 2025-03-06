Caution: Contents hot! K-food report details blazing export trend.
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 18:34
A shopper browses a selection of ramyeon at the Ramyun Library in a convenience store near Hongik University in Mapo District, western Seoul, on March 6.
According to a report the Korea Trade Statistics Promotion Institute released on the same day on the last 10 years of food product exports, K-food shipments rose from $3.51 billion in 2015 to $7.02 billion in 2024, with ramyeon topping the list at $1.36 billion in exports.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)