Caution: Contents hot! K-food report details blazing export trend.

A shopper browses a selection of ramyeon at the Ramyun Library in a convenience store near Hongik University in Mapo District, western Seoul, on March 6.According to a report the Korea Trade Statistics Promotion Institute released on the same day on the last 10 years of food product exports, K-food shipments rose from $3.51 billion in 2015 to $7.02 billion in 2024, with ramyeon topping the list at $1.36 billion in exports.