Lotte be light: Lotte World Tower to hold 'Bloom Again' event
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 18:31
A luminaire light structure is illuminated in the plaza in front of Lotte World Tower.
Lotte Property & Development announced on March 6 that it would host its “Bloom Again” at the complex in Songpa District, southern Seoul, until March 16, with more than 165,000 bulbs lighting up the space.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)