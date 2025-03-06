Talking about 'K-Nvidia'? Start by listening to businesses (KOR)

The Democratic Party (DP) met with the leadership of the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) at the National Assembly Wednesday. DP leader Lee Jae-myung stated, "The political sphere must minimize unnecessary obstacles to business activities and ensure that our companies contribute to the nation's wealth creation." Ryu Jin, chairman of FKI, expressed agreement with Lee's emphasis on growth during Lee's New Year's address. Ryu emphasized, "Ultimately, the solution is growth, and for that, corporate investment — the catalyst for growth — must be revitalized." This official meeting between the leader of the DP and the head of FKI, the successor to the Federation of Korean Industries, was the first in nearly a decade, since September 2015. While they only confirmed their differences on key issues such as the Special Semiconductor Act and commercial law, the meeting itself was not without significance.On the same day, the Bank of Korea (BOK) released national income statistics. Korea's per capita GNI for last year stood at $36,624, a mere 1.2 percent increase from the previous year. While it ranks sixth among countries with populations over 50 million, the figure has remained in the $30,000 range for 11 consecutive years. This brings to mind BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong's blunt remark that "1 percent yearly growth is our true capability." To break into the $40,000 range, the country must endure painful structural reforms.During the meeting, there was also mention of the sovereign wealth fund in relation to Lee Jae-myung's recent comments on the so-called K-Nvidia. A few days ago, Lee remarked, "If a company like Nvidia were to emerge in Korea and 30 percent of its shares were publicly owned, we would not have to rely so heavily on taxes." The ruling party fiercely criticized his statement, calling it "a socialist idea" and "a Utopian planned economy."However, Lee's K-Nvidia remarks are not entirely baseless. Taiwan's TSMC, for example, started as a state-owned enterprise before being privatized. Domestic experts, including Sungkyunkwan University Prof. Kwon Seok-jun, author of "Semiconductor Three Kingdoms," have advocated for national investment in the TSMC model. The government's recently announced 50 trillion won ($37 billion) Advanced Strategic Industry Fund, aimed at investing in cutting-edge industries like semiconductors and AI, also includes equity investments. If state-invested companies perform well and their stock prices rise, the national budget will inevitably benefit.Despite this, the criticism leveled at Lee and the DP is not without reason. It is difficult to build trust when the party speaks about business, growth and market mechanisms in front of corporations but then advocates pro-labor policies like the Yellow Envelope Act when meeting with unions. Former Socar CEO Lee Jae-woong directly criticized the DP, pointing to the "Tada ban," named after the first car-hailing service launched in Korea, that the party spearheaded, stating, "The DP must first reflect on its past of condemning and obstructing innovative companies." There is a reason why businesses voice their frustrations.The DP should start by listening to voices from the business sector. There is an old saying: "A politician's credibility should be judged by their actions, not just their words." Rather than appealing with rhetoric, real actions that address corporate pain points will build credibility. If such practical measures accumulate, excessive criticism of the K-Nvidia vision will naturally subside.더불어민주당이 어제 국회에서 한국경제인협회(한경협) 지도부와 만났다. 이재명 대표는 “정치권이 불필요하게 기업 활동에 장애 요인을 만드는 것을 최소화해야 하고, 우리 기업들이 대한민국 국부 창출에 기여할 수 있게 하는 게 중요하다”고 말했다. 류진 한경협 회장은 이 대표가 신년 회견에서 성장을 강조한 데 공감을 표시했다. 류 회장은 “결국 해법은 성장이며, 성장의 마중물인 기업 투자가 살아나야 한다”고 강조했다. 민주당 대표와 전경련의 후신인 한경협 회장의 공식 만남은 2015년 9월 이후 거의 10년 만이다. 반도체특별법과 상법 등 현안에 대해선 이견만 확인했지만 만남 자체로 의미가 없지 않다.두 사람이 만난 날, 한국은행이 국민소득 통계를 발표했다. 지난해 우리나라 1인당 국민총소득(GNI)은 3만6624달러로 전년보다 1.2% 늘어나는 데 그쳤다. 인구 5000만 명 이상 국가 중 일본에 앞선 6위라지만 11년째 3만 달러대를 벗어나지 못하고 있다. “1%대 성장이 우리 실력”이라는 이창용 한은 총재의 쓴소리가 떠오르는 대목이다. 4만 달러대로 치고 올라가려면 고통스러운 구조개혁을 감내해야 한다.어제 간담회에선 최근 이재명 대표의 이른바 ‘K엔비디아’ 발언과 관련된 국부펀드 언급도 있었다. 이 대표는 며칠 전 “엔비디아 같은 회사가 (한국에) 생기고 30%가 국민 지분이라면 세금에 그렇게 의지하지 않아도 된다”고 말했다. 여당은 “사회주의적 발상” “공상적 계획경제” 같은 거센 비판을 퍼부었다.이 대표의 ‘K엔비디아’ 발언 자체는 근거가 없지 않다. 대만의 TSMC도 공기업으로 출발해 민영화했다. 『반도체 삼국지』의 저자 권석준 성균관대 교수 등 TSMC 방식의 국가 투자를 주장하는 국내 전문가도 있다. 정부가 어제 발표한 50조원 규모의 첨단전략산업기금 계획에도 지분 투자가 들어 있다. 국가가 투자한 기업이 잘 돼 주가가 오르면 어찌 됐든 재정에 도움이 될 것이다.그럼에도 비판이 쏟아지는 데엔 민주당과 이 대표에게도 책임이 있다. 경제계를 만나면 기업과 성장과 먹사니즘을, 노조 앞에선 노란봉투법을 얘기하는 변화무쌍한 처신으로는 신뢰감을 주기 힘들다. 이재웅 전 쏘카 대표는 민주당이 주도해 통과시킨 ‘타다금지법’을 거론하며 “민주당은 혁신기업을 저주하고 발목 잡았던 과거부터 반성해야 한다”고 직격했다. 기업이 하소연하는 데는 그럴 만한 이유가 있다. 기업 현장의 목소리부터 경청하기 바란다. ‘정치인은 입이 아니라 발을 보아야 한다’는 말이 있다. 듣기 좋은 말이 아니라 기업의 가려운 곳을 긁어주는 실천 하나하나가 쌓이면 ‘K엔비디아’ 구상에 대한 과도한 비판은 나오지 않았을 것이다.