The university’s new role in the age of AI (KOR)

The energy that fills the university campus at the start of a new semester blends harmoniously with the vibrancy of spring. As I meet the eager eyes of incoming first-year students, my own steps quicken toward the lecture hall. After a long day of classes, my late afternoon walks along the campus trails provide a simple respite from the daily grind. The scent of fresh earth, carrying the subtle fragrance of budding shoots, accompanies me as I stroll — and with it, a flurry of thoughts.Lately, my walks have been consumed by one particular topic: artificial intelligence. With the rapid proliferation of generative AI, the landscape of university education and research is undergoing a seismic shift. AI’s reasoning capabilities have advanced to the point where it can achieve top-tier scores on college entrance math exams. Traditional assignments that require step-by-step reasoning and calculation are fast becoming obsolete. This year, I find myself preoccupied with how best to incorporate AI into university education — and how its presence will shape students' intellectual growth.But what about research, the other pillar of academia? At a recent academic conference, I witnessed a fascinating glimpse into the future — research labs where AI and robotics work in tandem. Once a researcher sets a goal, AI devises experiments, and robots execute them repeatedly, generating and analyzing vast amounts of data. The researcher’s role is reduced to setting the research direction and overseeing the overall process. It is entirely possible that AI-powered, humanoid-assisted laboratories will become the new norm.Universities are now evolving into a three-way partnership: faculty, students and AI — an active participant in both education and research. Yet one truth remains unchanged. It is still up to humans to ask the right questions. As an educator, I must guide students to pose meaningful inquiries to AI and critically interpret its responses. As a researcher, I must formulate insightful questions within my field and chart new directions for exploration.In this era of AI-driven transformation, every field is undergoing redefinition. And on university campuses, the pace of change is only accelerating.새 학기 대학 교정을 가득 채운 활력은 생동하는 봄과 어울린다. 신입생들의 기대에 찬 눈빛과 조우하며 강의실로 향하는 내 걸음도 덩달아 바빠진다. 강의가 끝난 늦은 오후, 교정의 둘레길을 도는 산책은 바쁜 일상 속 소박한 즐거움이다. 땅속 새순의 향을 품은 흙내음을 맡으며 산책하는 시간엔 잡다한 고민도 섞여든다.최근 산책 중 떠올리는 화두는 인공지능(AI)이다. 생성형 AI가 보편화하며 대학의 교육과 연구 환경이 급변하고 있다. 추론 능력이 강화된 AI는 수학 수능시험에서 1등급을 기록할 정도로 비약하는 중이다. 단계별 추론과 계산을 요하는 전통적 과제 출제가 무의미한 이유다. 올해는 대학 교육에서 AI를 활용하는 방법과 그것이 학생의 성장에 미치는 영향에 대한 고민이 나를 계속 사로잡을 것 같다.대학의 또 다른 축인 연구는 어떤가. 최근 참석한 학회에선 로봇과 AI를 결합한 연구실의 흥미로운 모습이 소개됐다. 연구자가 원하는 목표가 설정되면 AI가 실험을 계획하고 로봇들이 실험을 반복적으로 수행하며 막대한 양의 데이터가 생산되고 분석된다. 연구자는 연구의 방향 설정과 전체적인 실험 감독을 담당할 뿐이다. AI와 휴머노이드가 결합한 연구실의 모습은 미래의 표준이 될 수도 있다.이제 대학은 교직원과 학생에 더해 교육과 연구 면에서 공동 파트너인 AI를 포함한 세 주체의 공동체로 변모하고 있다. 그래도 올바른 질문을 던지는 것은 여전히 인간의 몫이라는 점은 변하지 않을 것이다. 교육자로서 나는 학생들이 AI에게 중요한 질문을 던지고 받은 답을 현명하게 소화할 수 있도록 도와줘야 하고, 연구자로서 나는 본인의 연구 분야에서 의미 있는 물음을 던지며 새로운 방향을 제시할 혜안을 가져야 한다. AI 대전환의 시대, 각 분야의 새로운 자리매김이 활발한 시점에 대학 구성원의 발걸음도 덩달아 바빠진다.