 Seventeen's 'Right Here' world tour concert film to premiere globally in April
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 13:24
Still from Seventeen's concert film ″Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour In Cinemas″ [PLEDIS Entertainment, HYBE]

Seventeen’s concert film is slated to globally premiere on April 2, CJ 4DPlex said Thursday.
 
Titled “Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour In Cinemas,” the film will showcase the band’s performances from its Goyang concerts held in Korea on Oct. 12 and 13, last year.  
 

The band kicked off its “Right Here” world tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi, and stopped at 14 cities around Asia and North America, holding 30 concerts. The world tour ended in Bangkok, Thailand, in February.  
 
The film will also feature the whole set list from the concert, a first for a concert film from the band, according to CJ 4DPlex.
 
Exclusively available at CGV, it will be screened in various theater formats, including 4DX and ScreenX. The ScreenX experience features three or four screens depending on the location.
 
Poster for Seventeen's concert film ″Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour In Cinemas″ [PLEDIS, HYBE]

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
Seventeen's 'Right Here' world tour concert film to premiere globally in April

