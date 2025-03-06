 ZeroBaseOne's 'Blue Paradise' EP stays at top of Japan's Oricon chart for 2nd week
ZeroBaseOne's 'Blue Paradise' EP stays at top of Japan's Oricon chart for 2nd week

Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 16:06
Boy band ZeroBaseOne performs ″Blue,″ the lead track of its fifth EP ″Blue Paradise,″ in front of the press at Blue Square performance hall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Feb. 24. [NEWS1]

K-pop band ZeroBaseOne's EP "Blue Paradise" nabbed the top spot on Japan's Oricon chart for the second week, the renewed album rankings revealed on Thursday. 
 
The EP had amassed 60,859 points since its release on Feb. 24 to March 2. Each point is equivalent to one CD sale, one download of an EP or 300 streams of a song, according to the rankings organization. 
 

"Blue Paradise" is the boy band's second album to top the chart, after its first Japanese EP "Prezent" was released in January. 
 
The recent EP has been hugely successful outside of Japan as well, agency WakeOne Entertainment said, citing that it has sold over a million copies. It is the fifth consecutive album by the band to achieve the feat, ranking No. 1 on the iTunes Top Album charts in 17 countries. The EP's lead track "Blue" recorded over 40 million views on YouTube within a week of release.
 
ZeroBaseOne is a project boy band, formed with the nine winners of Mnet's K-pop audition program "Boys Planet" in 2023. It is slated to stay active until January 2026, after which it may disband or will have to enter into a new contract.  

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Zero Base One

