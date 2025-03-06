Late Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu to be buried at private cemetery in Taiwan
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 14:22
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Late Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu will be buried at the Chin Pao San cemetery in New Taipei, Taiwan, according to Taiwanese reports on Wednesday.
The cemetery is famous for being the grave site of a number of late public figures like Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng and Chinese American singer Coco Lee.
The reports stated that the Hsu's family initially wanted to bury the actor under a tree, particularly through natural burial, but switched plans after her husband, singer and DJ Koo Jun-yup opposed.
Koo wanted to bury Hsu at a separate burial site that he could visit "whenever he wanted to," subsequently settling on Chin Pao San.
Hsu died at the age of 48 in early February from pneumonia triggered by influenza while traveling in Japan with her family.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)