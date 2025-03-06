'Mickey 17,' 'It's Okay,' 'Conclave' and other films to check out in Korean cinemas
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 16:01
Mickey 17 (15)
Adventure / 137 min. / English / Feb. 28
This star-studded film showcases the key elements that fans expect from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho: a dystopian world filled with extraordinary creatures and a satirical plot featuring characters who are on the aloof end of the social spectrum.
Mickey Barnes, on a mission to Niflheim, a remote ice planet occupied by indigenous creatures called “Creepers." Researchers acquire insights through experiments conducted on Mickey, who is an expendable employee that endlessly dies and regenerates.
The narrative takes a turn when Mickey 17, presumed to be dead, unexpectedly comes face to face with Mickey 18, his newly regenerated successor. Initially in conflict with one another, the two Mickeys choose to confront dictator Kenneth Marshall, standing up against capitalism and authoritarianism.
Robert Pattinson, famous for the “Twilight” series (2008-2012) and other notable films like “Good Time” (2017) and “Life" (2015), plays the dual roles of Mickey 17 and 18. Mark Ruffalo, recognized for portraying the Hulk in the Avengers franchise, takes on the role of the dictator, Kenneth Marshall.
The sci-fi blockbuster marks Bong's return six years after releasing his Oscar-winning film “Parasite” (2019).
It's Okay (12)
Drama / 102 min. / Korean / Feb. 26
A young student who loses her mom in a car accident discovers comfort in an unexpected relationship with the new artistic director of her dance school.
In-young faces the heartbreaking loss of her mother in a car accident right before she is set to perform with her teenage dance troupe in Seoul. A year later, after largely working through her grief, In-young remains at the dance school, where she still faces occasional bullying from her peers.
Unable to make ends meet and pay the rent, In-young gets evicted from her house and decides to live in the dance school's gym.
Seol-ah, the new artistic director of her dance school, learns about In-young's situation and offers In-young to move in to her house. This initially leads to a some daily conflicts due to their contrasting personalities: In-young's vibrant energy clashes with Seol-ah's strict demeanor. However, Seol-ah begins to care for In-young as if she were her own daughter and helps her keep up with her passion for dancing.
As In-young immerses herself in her love for dance, with Seol-ah’s support, she gradually learns to navigate the pain of her past and progress in her life.
Lee Re, known for “Peninsula” (2020) and “Devils Stay” (2024), takes on the main role of In-young. Jin Seo-yeon, who starred in “Believer” (2018) and “Limit” (2020), portrays Seol-ah. Son Suk-ku, renowned for his roles in Netflix original series like “D.P.” (2021-23) and “A Killer Paradox” (2024), appears in the film as a special guest, portraying pharmacist Dong-wook, In-young's friend.
Kim Hye-young debuts as a director with this movie, which premiered at the 28th Busan International Film Festival on Oct. 6, 2023.
You Are the Apple of My Eye (12)
Romance / 102 min. / Korean / Feb. 21
The beloved 2011 Taiwanese coming-of-age romance film gets a Korean remake with K-pop idols and new aspects of romance and comedy.
In Korea in 2002, high school student Jin-woo starts off on the wrong foot with Seon-ah, the class president and the apple of every boy's eye in the class. Contrary to the optimistic, kind and warm Seon-ah, Jin-woo's pessimistic and pragmatic personality makes it seem as if the two could not be any more different. The students slowly draw closer to each other due to that very difference.
The two youngsters' budding feelings lead to unexpected excitement, which eventually becomes a source of comfort and support for one another.
The Korean version takes the best moments from the original Taiwanese film, along with a fresh take on the roles. New music was created, composed and sung by the actors.
Former member of the boy band B1A4 Jin-young takes on the role of Jin-woo in the film. Girl group Twice member Da-hyun makes her acting debut as Seon-ah.
Cho Young-myoung, known for short films like “In Sight” (2021) and “Peek” (2021), helms the film.
The Brutalist (19)
Drama / 215 min. / English, Hungarian / Feb. 12
A World War II survivor moves to the United States, only to have his American dream crushed.
In 1947, Hungarian Jewish architect László Toth flees postwar Europe and arrives in the United States in pursuit of his dream, where he meets Harrison Van Buren — a man who proposes working on a large-scale architectural project. László finds joy in finally being able to utilize his skills only to be met with extreme hardships that slowly gnaw at him as Harrison, jealous of Laszlo's talent and will, starts bullying László and harassing his wife.
Frustrated by societal discrimination and the continual challenges posed by Harrison, László slowly loses his temper and hope, leading him to abandon his American dream. Nevertheless, he continues to pursue his aspirations in Venice.
Adrien Brody, known for his roles in "The Pianist" (2002), "King Kong" (2005) and "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014), takes on the role of László Toth. Guy Pearce, known for "Memento" (2000), "Prometheus" (2012) and "The Convert" (2023), portrays Harrison Van Buren.
Brady Corbet, who directed "Vox Lux" (2018) and "Mysterious Skin" (2004), directs the film.
Conclave (12)
Thriller / 120 min. / English / March 5
After the pope dies, a newcomer rises as the standout candidate, prompting others to uncover his potentially damaging secret.
Following the pope's sudden death, the College of Cardinals convenes in a charged, high-stakes conclave to select his successor.
Four prominent candidates arise: the progressive Aldo Bellini, the conservative Joshua Adeyemi, the moderate Joseph Tremblay and the traditionalist Goffredo Tedesco. As the cardinals cast their votes, hidden scandals come to light.
German director Edward Berger who directed "All Quiet on the Western Front" (2022) and "All My Loving" (2019) helms the film.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
