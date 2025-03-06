BTOB's Yook Sung-jae to star in period drama 'The Haunted Palace'
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 17:23
Boy band BTOB member Yook Sung-jae is set to take on a new challenge by starring in his first period drama.
On Thursday, SBS unveiled promotional images of the upcoming drama “The Haunted Palace,” including photos of its first script reading session. The actors participated in a reading, and the “names of the full cast and the roles they’ll play" were revealed.
“Yook Sung-jae plays both the gentle inspector Yoon Gap and the haughty evil spirit Gang Cheol-yi, and he is taking part with full commitment despite this being his first experience in historical drama,” SBS said in its press release on Thursday.
Yook, who debuted as a member of the K-pop boy band BTOB in 2012, kicked off his acting career with "Reply 1994" (2013), and later starred in other dramas like "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and "The Golden Spoon" (2022).
Directed by Yoon Sung-sik, “The Haunted Palace” stars actors Yook, Kim Ji-yeon, also known as Bona of girl group WJSN, and Kim Ji-hun.
Director Yoon is known for hit dramas like "Mr. Queen" (2020), "Bridal Mask" (2012) and “Dae Jo-yeong” (2006).
Kim Ji-yeon portrays Yeo-ri, a shaman who defies her fate to pursue the life she desires, while Kim Ji-hun plays Yi-seong, a king devoted to protecting his family, his people and the nation from political turmoil and the kingdom’s long-standing secrets, according to SBS.
“The Haunted Palace” is scheduled to premiere in April on SBS TV.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)