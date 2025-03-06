 Korea nominates SNU Prof. Paik Jin-hyun for International Court of Justice
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 15:08 Updated: 06 Mar. 2025, 15:48
Paik Jin-hyun, professor emeritus at Seoul National University and former president of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

Korea fielded a candidate for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judge election for the first time in history, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday. 
 
Paik Jin-hyun, 67, a longtime international law scholar and former president of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (Itlos), declared his candidacy for the election, which is set to take place at the end of 2026.
 
Paik taught and conducted research in international law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security, as well as Seoul National University’s Graduate School of International Studies.
 
He served as an Itlos judge from 2009 to 2023 and as its president from 2017 to 2020. In addition to his work in maritime law, Paik presided over multiple international arbitration cases, earning global recognition for his contributions, which led to his appointment as the only Korean lifetime member of the Institute of International Law. He is also currently the presiding judge in the Ukraine-Russia case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).
 
“The government has long considered the possibility of entering the ICJ,” a Foreign Ministry official said in a closed-door briefing on Thursday. “Given South Korea’s development in democracy and the rule of law, as well as its rising status in international law, there was a shared judgment of experts and past administrations that Korea should eventually challenge for a seat at the ICJ, the only international organization we have not yet entered.”
 
“Paik’s extensive experience in international adjudication and his academic credentials make him the ideal candidate for the ICJ,” the official added.
 
Established in 1945, the Haugue-based ICJ is the United Nations’ principal judicial organ and is often known as the World Court for its role in resolving disputes between states and providing advisory opinions.
 
It includes 15 judges of different nationalities who serve nine-year terms and are eligible for re-election. Elections take place every three years to replace five judges whose terms have expired.
 
Candidates must be nominated by national groups at the PCA or specially designated national groups in non-PCA member states.
 
Korea currently has four PCA representatives, who have jointly nominated Paik and will formally submit the candidate the UN secretary general.
 
Alongside Korea, seven other countries, including Singapore, France, Britain, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Kenya and Gambia, have fielded candidates.
 
Judges are elected by both the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council independently but simultaneously. A candidate must secure an absolute majority in both bodies to be elected. 

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea ICJ judge election International Court of Justice Paik Jin-hyun ITLOS

Korea nominates SNU Prof. Paik Jin-hyun for International Court of Justice

