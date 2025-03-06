Trump points to South Korea as a nation unfairly benefiting from U.S. military support

Top South Korean security official expects 'good' outcome from tariff talks between Seoul, Washington

Korea nominates SNU Prof. Paik Jin-hyun for International Court of Justice

Former Japanese diplomat 'optimistic' about Seoul-Tokyo relations despite political turmoil

Korean, Polish foreign ministers discuss defense, get K2 tank deal back on track

Foreign minister to travel to Poland, France next week to discuss defense industry cooperation

Top diplomats of South Korea, U.S. hold first phone call since Trump's inauguration

Ending North Korea's support for Russia's war in Ukraine must be parallel to denuclearization push: South's top envoy.

Seoul willing to accept two North Korean POWs captured by Ukraine if they truly want to defect: Foreign minister

'Normal relations' with Russia impossible while Ukraine war rages, warns Korean foreign minister