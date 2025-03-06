Top South Korean security official expects 'good' outcome from tariff talks between Seoul, Washington

A top South Korean security official on Wednesday anticipated a "good" outcome from consultations between Seoul and Washington on tariff and other trade issues, highlighting the two countries' desire for a "win-win" result.National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik made the remarks as he arrived in Washington for talks with his U.S. counterpart, Mike Waltz, and other senior officials to discuss bilateral cooperation in security, the economy, the shipbuilding industry and other areas.His visit came after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the previous day that South Korea's average tariff is four times higher than that of the United States — a remark that apparently laid bare his perception of the Asian ally as an unfair trade partner."That matter is what our ministries in charge of trade relations are closely consulting over with the U.S. Commerce Department and the U.S. Trade Representative, and I think that there might be a good outcome [from the consultations]," he told reporters, referring to Trump's remark on South Korea's tariffs on U.S. goods."We have confirmed that [both sides] have the will to make efforts toward a win-win [situation]," he added.Commenting on lingering concerns that the Trump administration could call for a rise in Seoul's share of the cost for stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea, Shin said no discussion on that matter has taken place yet.The concerns resurfaced Tuesday as Trump claimed in an address to a joint session of Congress that though the United States has helped South Korea militarily and in "so many other ways," South Korea has high tariffs on U.S. products."We will smoothly disentangle that issue based on the spirit of the longstanding alliance," he said.North Korea will also be part of the agenda for his talks with the U.S. side, he noted.Touching on South Korea's move to join a natural gas pipeline project in Alaska, Shin said that the issue was discussed when Seoul's Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun recently visited Washington."Though it has not been decided, we've decided to discuss that issue going forward," he said. "As Japan has also an intention [to discuss its participation in the project], [I] think it will take concrete shape going forward."In his congressional address, Trump said that his administration is working on a "gigantic" natural gas pipeline in Alaska where South Korea, Japan and other nations want to be partners — with "investments of trillions of dollars" each.Shin's visit to the United States comes after he agreed to meet in person with Waltz during a call last month.Yonhap