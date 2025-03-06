More universities join 1,000-won breakfast program as new semester begins
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 16:24 Updated: 06 Mar. 2025, 17:26
Several universities, including Korea University, launched a 1,000-won (70-cent) breakfast program this week as the new semester began, offering students affordable meals.
Korea University kicked off the service on Thursday, with university president Kim Dong-won visiting the cafeteria early in the morning to share a meal with students, according to the school.
The university, which has run the program since March 2023, expects about 170,000 students to use the service this year, bringing total participation to 450,000.
This year, the university removed the previous daily limit of 600 students and expanded the number of cafeterias offering the service.
“Once the cafeteria remodeling is completed in August, students will be able to enjoy their meals in better conditions,” Kim said in a school press release.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs launched the program in 2017 in collaboration with universities nationwide to support students on tight budgets and boost declining rice consumption. To keep meals affordable, the government subsidizes 2,000 won per meal, with universities and local governments covering the rest, allowing students to pay just 1,000 won.
A total of 200 universities nationwide are participating in the program for the 2025 academic year.
On Wednesday, Korea University of Technology and Education (Koreatech) in Cheonan, South Chungcheong and Jeonbuk National University in North Jeolla also began offering the service.
This year marks Koreatech’s 11th year running the initiative. The school has added toasters and a self-ramen maker, both available for 1,000 won.
At Incheon National University, 664 students ate breakfast at the cafeteria on Tuesday, the first day of service — an increase of 152 from last year’s 512 participants, the school said.
Providing affordable breakfasts since 2016, Incheon National University has been recognized as the program’s top-performing school for the past four years.
A total of 33 universities in Gyeonggi have launched or plan to launch the service, including Gachon University, Kyung Hee University’s Yongin campus, Dankook University, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies’ Global campus and Hanyang University’s Erica campus.
The Gyeonggi provincial government will subsidize 1,000 won per student at participating universities.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
