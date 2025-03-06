Study in Korea website to relaunch with enhanced services
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 14:56
- LEE TAE-HEE
A revamped Study in Korea website will open on Friday to offer AI-based consultation services and more language options, according to the National Institute for International Education (Niied).
The new website will use AI to provide consultation services available around the clock, as well as options to translate Korean text into around 100 languages, according to Niied on Thursday. Currently, the website supports translation into 29 languages.
The website has been operated by the government since 2012, offering information about Korean university admissions, study abroad fairs and scholarships. According to Niied, it decided to update the website due to rising number of visitors.
Aiming to target English-speaking international students, the new website will also specify the official English names of courses offered at universities and whether the schools have any programs taught in English.
Niied's study abroad fairs were mostly held in-person in countries abroad, but the website update will allow the organization to actively host online fairs. Niied plans to host more study abroad fairs focused on specific themes, such as fairs for language study programs, universities offering programs taught in English or vocational universities.
The new website will also analyze previous user activity to recommend personalized content.
For further maintenance, the Study in Korea website may not be accessible between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday.
“We expect the change to allow international students who wish to study in Korea to effectively search for information, as well as getting help from admissions to employment all at once,” said Han Sang-shin, president of Niied. “We will do our best to allow the Study in Korea website to contribute to the recruitment of international students and offer student support through continuous website improvements and expansion of our services.”
