 U.S. defense official confirms 2nd deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine-Russia conflict
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

U.S. defense official confirms 2nd deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine-Russia conflict

Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 17:42
Five men presumed to be North Korean soldiers stand outside a building in an unknown location in this photo released by Russian media outlet Astra in October 2024. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Five men presumed to be North Korean soldiers stand outside a building in an unknown location in this photo released by Russian media outlet Astra in October 2024. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A U.S. government official confirmed Wednesday that North Korea has deployed additional troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, following a recent confirmation by South Korea's spy agency.
 
An anonymous U.S. Department of Defense official confirmed that North Korea had sent reinforcements, according to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA) on Wednesday.
 
The official described the scale as sufficient to replace North Korean casualties on the front lines, but did not provide specific numbers regarding the additional deployment.
 

Related Article

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) said on Feb. 27 that it believes some North Korean troops have been additionally deployed and the exact scale is “still being assessed.” 
 
A Ukrainian defense intelligence representative revealed that “around 4,000" of the approximately 11,000 North Korean troops initially deployed to the front lines of Russia’s Kursk region had either been killed or wounded in a media interview on Feb. 21.
 
Rep. Yu Yong-weon from the People Power Party, who recently visited Ukraine and interviewed two North Korean prisoners of war captured in Ukraine, also reported that a second batch of North Korean troops had been sent, totaling “around 5,000 personnel.” Of these, 1,500 have already been stationed near Kursk, while the remaining 3,500 are undergoing local adaptation training.
 
The NIS said Wednesday that North Korean forces are believed to be “receiving training in drone operation and tactics from Russia.”
 
Drones have played a critical role in the Ukraine war, serving as low-cost, high-efficiency weapons. North Korean troops deployed in Kursk reportedly suffered heavy casualties due to their lack of experience in countering Ukrainian drones. Analysts suggest that Pyongyang, having recognized the power of drones in modern warfare, is now seeking to enhance its drone capabilities with Russian support.
 
Meanwhile, a North Korean soldier captured by Ukrainian forces claimed that North Korea has training facilities modeled after the terrain of major South Korean cities, including Seoul, Busan and Jeju Island.
 
Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the People Power Party interviews a captured North Korean soldier during his four-day visit to Ukraine from Feb. 23 to 26. [REP. YU YONG-WEON]

Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the People Power Party interviews a captured North Korean soldier during his four-day visit to Ukraine from Feb. 23 to 26. [REP. YU YONG-WEON]

Rep. Yu played an audio recording of the testimony given by one of the POWs, identified only by the surname Ri, during an SBS radio interview on Thursday. According to Ri, one such training site is in Goksan in North Hwanghae.
 
“It has been known that North Korea built training facilities resembling the Blue House, but the existence of such sites in Goksan has been largely unknown,” Rep. Yu said. “While I had heard reports of training grounds mimicking Busan and other cities, this is the first time I have heard that North Korea has a facility modeled after Jeju Island.”
 
Rep. Yu added that Ri told him that there were multiple training grounds beyond Goksan. 
 
When asked whether this indicated North Korea was preparing for an invasion of South Korea, Rep. Yu responded, “Yes,” adding that it appears to be preparation for a potential contingency.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags North Korea troops deployment Ukraine Russia

More in North Korea

U.S. defense official confirms 2nd deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine-Russia conflict

North Korea abruptly suspends foreign tours to Rason

North Korea's air force ups ante with new early warning aircraft

South Korea's humanitarian aid to North comes to zero

1,500 more North Korean soldiers in Russia on front lines in battle against Ukraine: Lawmaker

Related Stories

North Korea's military personnel in Russia expected to hit 5,000

Ukraine releases handwritten letter of dead North Korean soldier

What next?

Ukraine says 'matter of days' before North Korean troops reach front line

Pentagon warns of increased difficulty for Ukraine as North Korean troops deploy to Russia
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)