PPP leader vows to abolish inheritance taxes on surviving spouses
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 13:00
- LEE SOO-JUNG
During a party meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul, Kwon said spousal inheritance is “not a generational wealth transfer” as the couple contributed together to their earnings.
Kwon’s remarks came as the PPP and the liberal main opposition Democratic Party (DP) have been tussling over how to reduce the inheritance tax burden ahead of a potential presidential election. It appeared that both parties are in a bid to garner support from swing voters and middle-income families by lowering taxes.
The PPP interim leader said that most advanced nations, such as the United States, the Britain and France, do not impose a death duty on a surviving spouse.
He also suggested that his party would introduce a concept of acquisition tax in levying inheritance tax to let heirs pay death duties according to the stake they received.
The current scheme views the entire inheritance wealth from the deceased as a single item subject to a levy. When the progressive taxation scheme is applied at the same time, tax rates are calculated at a relatively high level regardless of the amount of inheritance per heir.
In contrast, the acquisition tax concept — which the PPP is willing to implement — centers on adjusting tax to apply to a portion of each recipient's inheritance. Thus, when subject to progressive taxation, the tax rates and burden per heir are expected to be lower than the current system.
Kwon said his party’s initiative has been “adopted by 20 OECD member states” and will “enable reasonable and fair taxation.”
Kwon also criticized a DP's initiative to reform inheritance tax as “possessed by a patriarchal mindset which maintains punitive characteristic of imposing excessive tax burdens.” Kwon's remarks seemingly targets the DP's approach of maintaining inheritance tax between spouses.
The DP’s proposal to reform inheritance tax centers on raising the maximum deductible amount on death duties from 500 million won ($342,000) to 800 million won for a deceased person’s heirs and 500 million won to 1 billion won for surviving spouses.
Kwon said the DP’s interest is driven by an urge to create a campaign slogan for its leader Lee Jae-myung, so that his party can say that he reduced tax instead of devising any genuinely meaningful reform to the inheritance tax reform.
Kwon said his party would institute “authentic” tax reform and block the DP’s reform proposals for death duties, vowing to “protect people’s wealth.”
