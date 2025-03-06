Anguk Station may close on impeachment ruling day
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 17:49
Anguk Station in downtown Seoul may be temporarily closed the day the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.
Seoul Metro announced Thursday that it will implement special safety measures that day due to anticipated concerns about overcrowding. These measures may include shutting down Anguk Station on line No. 3, which is located near the court in Jongno District, central Seoul.
If the station is closed, the subway operator will enforce crowd control at nearby stations, such as Jongno 3-ga and Jonggak Station.
While the exact date of the Constitutional Court’s ruling has not been officially announced, the court is expected to issue its decision as early as next week.
With large rallies anticipated on Saturday, a total of 232 personnel — 191 more than usual — will be dispatched to manage crowds at six stations: City Hall, Anguk, Gyeongbokgung, Gwanghwamun, Yeouido and Yeouinaru. Access to these stations may be restricted, and trains may skip stops if safety concerns arise.
Additionally, lines No. 2 and 5 will both have two trains on standby for emergency situations.
