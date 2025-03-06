'Aren't you ashamed?': Agency CEO MC Mong accuses SM of underhanded practices in Xiumin, KBS ordeal
MC Mong, CEO of EXO member Xiumin's current agency One Hundred Label, criticized SM Entertainment on Instagram on Wednesday evening, accusing the K-pop agency of exerting its power wrongfully.
“It’s like you guys are isolating yourselves on an island, acting barbaric and violent,” his post read. “As adults, aren’t you ashamed of this?”
The criticism comes a day after One Hundred Label released a formal statement accusing KBS, the broadcaster behind the music show “Music Bank,” of blocking Xiumin’s appearance “because of its relationship with SM Entertainment.”
MC Mong then directed criticism toward an unnamed individual who is speculated to be a high-ranking employee at SM Entertainment saying, “Your ignorance and greed will leave you all alone in the end,” and referred to the person as “worse than a snake.”
“You’re using your power to do something even worse than a school bully,” he continued. “I even have evidence, and I’m considering releasing those voice recordings to the public.”
MC Mong, who debuted as a hip-hop artist in 1998, is known for hits like “Circus” (2008) and “Ice Cream” (2006). Once a superstar, he largely disappeared from the limelight after local media reported in June 2010 that he had intentionally removed his teeth to evade military service.
“This time, you’ve messed with the wrong person,” the post continued.
On Tuesday, One Hundred Label claimed that KBS unofficially stated it would be “impossible for Xiumin to appear on its shows, such as Music Bank, where SM Entertainment artists are also scheduled to perform.”
“We believe that KBS, a state-run broadcaster, is preventing our artist from connecting with his fans, solely because of its relationship with a particular entertainment company, rather than for any reasonable concerns regarding his music,” the agency said.
This controversy arose more than a year after Xiumin, along with his bandmates Baekhyun and Chen, cut ties with SM Entertainment in January 2024, citing unfair contracts and the company’s refusal to disclose a detailed breakdown of their earnings.
