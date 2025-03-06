NewJeans members' parents accuse ADOR of trying to block group's activities with injunction expansion
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 17:27 Updated: 06 Mar. 2025, 18:14
The ongoing dispute between the members of K-pop girl group NewJeans and agency ADOR has intensified as the singers' parents accused the company of attempting to block the group's activities by expanding the scope of its injunction request.
ADOR refuted the claim immediately, stating that the purpose of the expansion of its legal action was not to restrict activities but to ensure a framework for the two parties to work together.
On Thursday morning, a day before the first court hearing on ADOR’s request for an injunction to maintain its status as the group’s management company, a lengthy statement was posted on the Instagram account NJZ PR, run by the parents of NewJeans members. It claims that ADOR is attempting to interfere and take control of the group's activities.
“We notified ADOR on Nov. 29, 2024, that we were terminating the exclusive contracts with ADOR due to the agency’s failure to meet its obligations,” the statement read. “The contracts have terminated and ADOR no longer has the authority to manage or interfere with our activities.”
The group, now referring to itself as NJZ, claimed that ADOR had initially framed the injunction as being limited to advertising activities. However, they argued that the request also included a demand to recognize ADOR’s management rights over the group.
“This is not just about advertisements: it’s a broader attempt to block all of NJZ’s entertainment activities,” the statement said.
The statement also alleged that ADOR expanded its injunction request on Feb. 11 to prohibit NJZ from songwriting, composing music, performing and engaging in any music-related activities. This move, NJZ claimed, was made in retaliation after the group "successfully resisted pressure from Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of HYBE, to cancel its participation in a concert series."
“Until recently, ADOR continued to publicly acknowledge NJZ’s independent activities while simultaneously seeking a court order to ban them entirely,” the statement further read. “They present this as an issue of advertising rights or preventing confusion among fans and sponsors, but they are effectively asking the court to ban all of NJZ’s activities.”
The group also reiterated claims of enduring discrimination and unfair treatment within HYBE, arguing that the contract termination was just.
“We will seek legal confirmation that our contract termination was lawful and hope that no other artists will have to endure what we have faced,” the statement said.
In response, ADOR released its own statement defending its decision to expand the injunction request, arguing that it was a necessary measure.
“While the original injunction was pending, NewJeans proceeded with plans for new music releases and a major overseas performance,” ADOR said. “This left us no choice but to broaden our legal action.”
The agency denied allegations that it was attempting to prevent NewJeans from working independently out of retaliation.
“This is not about restricting their activities but about ensuring that they continue under ADOR and in accordance with their contract,” the agency stated. “We never exerted pressure on the event organizers, nor did we expand our legal request as an act of retaliation."
The agency concluded by saying it would clarify its position in court.
“We aim to resolve any misunderstandings and reaffirm that ADOR remains the rightful management company of NewJeans,” ADOR said.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
