 Seoul looks to certify halal establishments through Muslim-friendly initiative
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 17:38
Visitors take a look around a booth set up at Salam Seoul Festival held on Oct. 22, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is stepping up its efforts to make Seoul more Muslim-friendly and attract more tourists from Africa and the Middle East through halal-certified restaurants.
 
The city government said Thursday it is currently looking for Salam Seoul restaurants — halal-certified establishments that serve only ingredients prepared and sourced in accordance with Islamic dietary laws, including restrictions on pork.
 

Seoul has been selecting halal-certified restaurants to ensure that Muslim tourists can dine without concerns about whether the food adheres to Islamic dietary laws.
 
Previously designated halal restaurants will undergo a review to strengthen reliability. Officials will visit them to verify their compliance with halal requirements and check whether they have changed their business category or have closed.
 
The city government will publish a booklet listing these restaurants.  
 
The Salam Seoul Festival, which was held last October, will return this year at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul. The festival will expand into a two-day event on Sept. 8 and 9, featuring a fashion show and showcasing the music and cultures of African and Middle Eastern countries. 
 
The city government will also recruit Salam Seoul Ambassadors again this year, selecting local and foreign individuals with a deep understanding of African and Middle Eastern cultures to help promote them.
 
Seoul has been hosting various events highlighting Islamic culture, including the Salam Seoul Fam Tour last November and Taste of Salam Seoul in 2023. 
 
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Seoul halal Salam Seoul Restaurant

