 Pocheon village in ruin after Korean Air Force fighter jet misfires
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 11:42 Updated: 06 Mar. 2025, 13:45
A person in military uniform is seen at a severely damaged home after eight bombs fell over Pocheon, Gyeonggi, during a Korean Air Force live-fire exercise on March 6. [YONHAP]

Seven people were reportedly injured after eight bombs fell on a village in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, at around 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, including two pedestrians and two occupants of a civilian truck, according to fire authorities. 
 
Three were seriously injured, but none of the casualties suffered cardiac arrest or were unconscious as of 11:30 a.m.
 

Damage to civilian structures includes one church and two houses so far. As the ordnance struck the village, multiple residents were displaced, and the number of casualties may increase. 
  
On the same day, Korea and the United States conducted their first live-fire joint combined arms exercise of the year at the Seungjin Firing Range in Pocheon, as part of the 2025 Freedom Shield military exercise.
 
The Korean Air Force said on Thursday that a KF-16 fighter jet “abnormally” released eight MK-82 bombs outside the training range in Pocheon, around 10:07 a.m., which is two minutes after local news outlets said the original report of the explosions was made.  
 
 
An emergency worker is seen at a severely damaged home after eight bombs fell over Pocheon, Gyeonggi, during a Korean Air Force live-fire exercise on March 6. [NEWS1]

A church lies damaged after the Air Force discharged eight bombs onto Pocheon, Gyeonggi, during a live-fire exercise on March. 6. [NEWS1]

The Air Force said it is conducting an investigation into the accident and apologized for the damage to civilians.
 
An unexploded bomb was found at the site and the residents of Pocheon were told to evacuate. The military has dispatched Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) to dismantle the remaining bomb.
 
Update, Mar. 6: Added details from the Air Force.
Update, Mar. 6: Added details of unexploded bomb.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
