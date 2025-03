A taxi rammed into a wall outside a house in Ulsan on Thursday, leaving three people dead and two others seriously injured, officials said.The accident occurred at 1:01 p.m., when the taxi, with the five people on board, driving on a downhill curved road in Ulsan, plowed into the wall.The taxi driver and four passengers were all in their 70s.An investigation of the cause of the accident is underway.Yonhap