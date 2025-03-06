Holding a grudge

In a YouTube broadcast aired on Wednesday, Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung claimed that prosecutors and some DP lawmakers had colluded to pass a motion for his arrest at the National Assembly in September 2023. Lee alleged that the prosecution and some DP members had “prearranged the entire event.” When asked for evidence to support his claim, he admitted, “There is no proof — it’s just speculation.” [PARK YONG-SEOK]