The NEC chair's belated apology: Bold reform is a must.

The National Election Commission (NEC) had previously expressed regret through a press release on Tuesday, vowing to actively participate in discussions on parliamentary oversight. However, as public criticism persisted, the commission chair felt compelled to issue a personal apology. The preferential hiring practices revealed by the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea (BAI) exemplify the age-old adage: “A stagnant pond inevitably breeds decay.” Public outrage was only natural. If similar misconduct had occurred in a regular government ministry, the minister in charge would have been swiftly dismissed. Initially attempting to brush the matter aside with a press statement, the NEC only later realized the severity of the situation, prompting the chair to personally address the controversy. This raises serious doubts about whether the commission truly recognizes the gravity of its internal corruption.A fundamental issue with the NEC is its dual-structure system, where the commission chair serves in a nonexecutive capacity, while administrative duties fall under the secretary-general. Moreover, the chair has traditionally been a sitting Supreme Court justice, often leaving them uninformed about the commission’s day-to-day operations. This lack of direct engagement has led to failures in leadership. In the 2022 presidential election, then-Chair Noh Jeong-hee did not even come to the office to work when controversy erupted over ballot handling in early voting — a move widely condemned at the time. To ensure stronger leadership and accountability, the NEC chair should transition into a full-time role with substantial executive authority and corresponding responsibility.The Constitutional Court’s decision to block the BAI from auditing the NEC has left a crucial question unanswered: Who will now oversee the commission? While the NEC has agreed to parliamentary oversight, lawmakers are also subject to the commission’s scrutiny during elections, raising concerns about potential collusion. The case of former NEC Secretary-General Kim Se-hwan, who reportedly used a secretive “second phone” exclusively for calls with politicians, suggests troubling ties between the commission and political figures. To prevent undue influence, an independent oversight body, completely separate from the political sphere, should be established.For too long, the NEC has exploited its status as an independent constitutional body to evade accountability while safeguarding its own interests. This must end. The ruling and opposition parties must work together to introduce bold reforms that enhance transparency and fairness in the NEC’s operations.