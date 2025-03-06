The university’s new role in the age of AI

The energy that fills the university campus at the start of a new semester blends harmoniously with the vibrancy of spring. As I meet the eager eyes of incoming first-year students, my own steps quicken toward the lecture hall. After a long day of classes, my late afternoon walks along the campus trails provide a simple respite from the daily grind. The scent of fresh earth, carrying the subtle fragrance of budding shoots, accompanies me as I stroll — and with it, a flurry of thoughts.Lately, my walks have been consumed by one particular topic: artificial intelligence. With the rapid proliferation of generative AI, the landscape of university education and research is undergoing a seismic shift. AI’s reasoning capabilities have advanced to the point where it can achieve top-tier scores on college entrance math exams. Traditional assignments that require step-by-step reasoning and calculation are fast becoming obsolete. This year, I find myself preoccupied with how best to incorporate AI into university education — and how its presence will shape students' intellectual growth.But what about research, the other pillar of academia? At a recent academic conference, I witnessed a fascinating glimpse into the future — research labs where AI and robotics work in tandem. Once a researcher sets a goal, AI devises experiments, and robots execute them repeatedly, generating and analyzing vast amounts of data. The researcher’s role is reduced to setting the research direction and overseeing the overall process. It is entirely possible that AI-powered, humanoid-assisted laboratories will become the new norm.Universities are now evolving into a three-way partnership: faculty, students and AI — an active participant in both education and research. Yet one truth remains unchanged. It is still up to humans to ask the right questions. As an educator, I must guide students to pose meaningful inquiries to AI and critically interpret its responses. As a researcher, I must formulate insightful questions within my field and chart new directions for exploration.In this era of AI-driven transformation, every field is undergoing redefinition. And on university campuses, the pace of change is only accelerating.