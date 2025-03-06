Thursday's fortune: A day for growth and calm
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 07:00
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
Expect more gains than losses today.
A good day for financial transactions.
Your efforts will bring a sense of fulfillment.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
Success and satisfaction will accompany your efforts.
Fortune favors you — make the most of it.
Happiness will radiate in all aspects of your life.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflicts | 🧭 North
Avoid unnecessary conflicts; stay calm.
Let go of unnecessary burdens and simplify life.
Be mindful of your words and actions.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
A great day to give rather than receive.
Offer or accept help with grace.
Put effort into maintaining your relationships.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
A small surprise may bring unexpected happiness.
Laughter and joy will fill your day.
Hard work leads to rewards — stay persistent.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Great | 💪 Excellent | ❤️ Unified | 🧭 South
Your wisdom will shine brightly today.
Teamwork and collaboration will be key to success.
Networking will enhance your opportunities.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Envious | 🧭 North
Family will be your strongest support system.
Kindness toward others will bring unexpected rewards.
Don't waste time envying others.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
Your efforts will yield positive results.
Mutual understanding will lead to progress.
Face challenges head-on rather than avoiding them.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Mixed Emotions | 🧭 North
Not everything is as it seems — look deeper.
Your expectations may not match reality.
Skills matter more than appearance today.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Passionate | 🧭 West
Stay calm and avoid unnecessary conflicts.
Confidence is good, but avoid unnecessary risks.
Keep your successes private and enjoy them quietly.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
A delightful and uplifting day awaits.
You may receive appreciation and recognition.
Wear blue for extra luck today.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
You may hear news from distant relatives.
Consider exploring foreign cultures or languages.
Fun and exciting meetings await.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
