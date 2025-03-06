Lee Bum-ho stays grounded as Kia Tigers prepare for takeoff this season

Even after leading his club to the Korean baseball title last year, Kia Tigers manager Lee Bum-ho believes he is still the same man he has always been, dating to his days as a rookie infielder — always wanting to improve and never feeling complacent."Just because our situation this year is different than a year ago, that's no reason for us to feel excited and float on cloud nine," Lee told reporters at Incheon International Airport, after finishing up spring training in Japan."I've tried to remind my players of that throughout camp. Last year is already behind us and we have to try to accomplish our goal for this year. Whether as a rookie, a veteran or a coach, I've always had the same mindset in spring training."Lee was referring to a tumultuous situation with the Tigers last year. Then manager Kim Jong-kook was fired only days before the start of camp due to bribery allegations, and Lee was promoted from hitting coach to manager during the early days of spring training in Australia.Lee didn't just restore order and stability in the clubhouse. He took the Tigers all the way to the Korean Series title in October, their league-best 12th championship.The Tigers have mostly kept their championship core intact but did replace outfielder Socrates Brito, who hit for a decent batting average with modest power, with Patrick Wisdom, who had three 20-homer campaigns for the Chicago Cubs during his big league career. Third baseman Kim Do-yeong, the reigning MVP, is still just 21 years old and may only have scratched the surface of what he's truly capable of.On paper, the Tigers appear to have a great shot at repeating as champions. But Lee said he wanted to make sure any rosy preseason prediction wouldn't go to his players' heads too much."Professional ball players should strive to make plays that they're supposed to make every time, whether the manager yells at them or not," Lee said. "This is an important point in the year for young players who want to make a name for themselves. And I've had to give them some pep talks because I wanted them to have the right mindset. We all have to get on the same page if we want to do well this year."The Tigers made one notable change in their bullpen. Setup man Jang Hyun-sik left for the LG Twins in free agency, but the Tigers acquired All-Star closer Cho Sang-woo in a trade with the Kiwoom Heroes.With Jung Hai-young, who led the Korea Baseball Organization with 31 saves last year, firmly entrenched as the closer, Lee said Cho will be asked to cover middle innings."We haven't decided if he will be our eighth-inning guy or if he will handle sixth or seventh innings, too," Lee added. "We will have to experiment with some different combinations during the preseason. When Jung Hai-young has to rest, then we can always have Cho Sang-woo close games for us."Yonhap