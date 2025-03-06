New Landers captain Kim Kwang-hyun looks to lead team to big season

As he prepares for his 18th professional season in 2025, SSG Landers starting pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun has taken it upon himself to lead his KBO club back to the postseason.That's not just because Kim is one of the team's senior players at 36. He is the team's new captain, a role usually given to members who play every day rather than starting pitchers like Kim. The left-hander is also the KBO's highest-paid player this season, with a salary of 3 billion won ($2.1 million).Kim reached the top of the earnings rankings despite coming off a subpar 2024 season. He led the Landers, with 12 wins, but also pitched to a career-worst 4.93 ERA. He surrendered 24 home runs, having given up no more than 19 in any of his previous seasons.With Kim struggling, the Landers posted a 5.26 starting pitching ERA, the worst in the league. They also lost to the KT Wiz 4-3 in the fifth-place tiebreaker game to miss out on the postseason, as Kim gave up a go-ahead, three-run home run to Mel Rojas Jr. in the bottom of the eighth inning.Kim said starting pitching was the team's weakest link last year and vowed to lead the effort to address that shortcoming.“In baseball, you've got to have good starting pitching to compete,” Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday, after returning home from the team's spring training site in Japan. “Last year, we had a great bullpen, and we never have to worry about our offense. Starting pitchers have to pick up the slack this year. We had a great camp, and the guys are ready for the season. You can count on a big season from us.”The Landers' rotation, though, is already having a rough spring. Mitch White, a former major leaguer who signed with the Landers in November, suffered a hamstring injury in late February and is expected to miss several weeks.Kim said pitchers set to fill the back end of the rotation will have to step up their game and added that he liked what he'd seen so far.“Our rotation is certainly going to be stronger this year,” Kim said. “With White's injury, guys battling for the fifth spot in our rotation will have to push themselves. I will try to help my teammates during the preseason.”This is the final season of Kim's four-year contract, which he signed after returning from a two-year stint with the St. Louis Cardinals. Kim insisted he is not worried about his contract status because he is only focused on helping the team in 2025.“As captain, my job is to bring the coaching staff and the players together so that we can win some ball games,” he said. “My own numbers are important, but the team's record will always come first. I will worry about my contract after the season is over.”Yonhap