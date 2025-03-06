 Son Ho-young aims for 120 games this year after career-best season with Lotte Giants
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 11:42
 
Lotte Giants Son Ho-young is interviewed at Incheon Airport after returning home from spring camp on March 5. [YONHAP]

After earning a regular playing opportunity for the first time in his career at age 30 last year, Lotte Giants infielder Son Ho-young established new career-best numbers across the board. In 102 games, Son batted .317/.354/.538 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs.
 
Injuries forced him to miss 42 games. Otherwise, he could have pushed for the 20-homer, 100-RBI plateaus.
 

Following the end of spring training in Japan, Son said Wednesday he hopes to play more games than a season ago.
 
"Since I played about 100 games last year, I will first try to clear the 120-game mark this year, and then try to play all 144 games," Son told reporters at Incheon International Airport. "Physically, I feel great. I went through a training program in Tokyo during the offseason and I think it paid off during spring training."
 
Son had been a backup with the LG Twins since making his KBO debut in 2020. But following a trade to the Giants in March last year, Son blossomed into a dangerous hitter. He even enjoyed a 30-game hitting streak, tied for the third-longest run in league history.
 
But Son hasn't forgotten where he comes from and how much of a detour he has taken to get to this point. He once dropped out of college and signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, and came home without sniffing the majors. He had to complete his mandatory military service and played some independent ball before being selected by the Twins in the 2019 draft.
 
"I don't think I've been guaranteed a spot in the everyday lineup," he said. "The only difference this year is that I will have a chance to earn that place from the start. I had a ton of fun during spring training and I will try to have that translate to my performance on the field."
 

Yonhap
