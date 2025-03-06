 Gwangju FC falls 2-0 to Vissel Kobe in AFC Champions League knockout stage first leg
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Gwangju FC falls 2-0 to Vissel Kobe in AFC Champions League knockout stage first leg

Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 12:51
Gwangju FC midfielder Park Tae-jun, right, in action during the opening match of the knockout stage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Elite against Vissel Kobe on March 5 in Kobe, Japan. [AFC]

Gwangju FC midfielder Park Tae-jun, right, in action during the opening match of the knockout stage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Elite against Vissel Kobe on March 5 in Kobe, Japan. [AFC]

 
Gwangju FC lost their opening match of the knockout stage at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Elite, digging themselves a hole ahead of a return leg at home next week.
 
The K League side lost to the Japanese side Vissel Kobe 2-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 at Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium in Kobe, Japan, on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
Vissel Kobe scored both of their goals in the first half, with Yuya Osako opening the scoring in the 20th minute and Haruya Ide, who had set up the first goal, adding to his team's lead nine minutes later.
 
Gwangju are the lone K League club to have made it out of the league phase at the revamped AFC tournament. During that early stage, Gwangju had also suffered a 2-0 loss against Vissel Kobe in November last year, and they failed to avenge that defeat this week.
 
The second leg is at Gwangju World Cup Stadium in Gwangju, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
 
After the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinals and the final will all be played in single matches.
 
Gwangju had a 52-48 edge in ball possession but failed to put any of their 10 attempts on target.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Gwangju FC AFC K League

More in Football

Korean footballers go 1 for 3 in first leg of Champions League round of 16

Gwangju FC falls 2-0 to Vissel Kobe in AFC Champions League knockout stage first leg

Former football leaders Blatter, Platini return to court for new fraud trial over $2M FIFA payment

Pitch imperfect: FC Seoul's Lingard almost comes a cropper on ailing field

From Glasgow to Gyeonggi? Celtic's Yang Hyun-jun makes case for World Cup qualifier call-up

Related Stories

울산 HD·광주FC, 잔디 문제로 ACLE 경기 타 구장에서 개최

For K League clubs, complex result calculus will determine ACLE berths

Gwangju draw 1-1 with Shanghai Port in Champions League

Gwangju continue solid Champions League run with 1-0 win over Shanghai Shenhua

Gwangju FC thrash Yokohama F. Marinos 7-3 in ACLE debut
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)