 Korean footballers go 1 for 3 in first leg of Champions League round of 16
Published: 06 Mar. 2025, 13:18
 
Bayer Leverkusen's Amine Adli, left, in action with Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae during round 16 of the Champions League in Munich, Germany, on March 5. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Only one of three teams featuring Korean players grabbed a victory to start the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League this week, as Bayern Munich thumped their German rivals, while Feyenoord and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost.
 
Korean defender Kim Min-jae got the start and almost played the full match as Bayern blanked Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 the at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday.
 

Kim appeared to have suffered an ankle injury only four minutes into the match, when Jeremie Frimpong fell on his left foot. The center half, who has been dealing with Achilles issues this season, managed to stay in the match until Eric Dier replaced him in the 89th minute.
 
Harry Kane scored two of Bayern's three goals in the victory. The return leg is next Tuesday at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
 
Elsewhere in the round of 16, Korean midfielder Hwang In-beom was left out as his Dutch club Feyenoord fell to Inter Milan 2-0 at De Kuip in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
 
Hwang has not seen action since early February due to an unspecified injury.
 
Inter Milan will host the second leg at the San Siro in Milan, Italy, next Tuesday.
 
In Paris, Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in watched from the bench as PSG fell to Liverpool 1-0 on an 87th-minute goal by Harvey Elliott.
 
PSG had 28 shot attempts and nine shots on target, while Liverpool only had two shot attempts and one on target.
 
The two clubs will meet at Anfield in Liverpool, England, for the second leg next Tuesday.
 
PSG and Liverpool are leading their respective domestic leagues, with the French club going for their fourth straight Ligue 1 crown.

