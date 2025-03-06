Vance promotes Trump's 'whole government' immigration crackdown during visit to U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President JD Vance visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday and said that arrests for illegal crossings had fallen sharply because President Donald Trump is demanding that all of government prioritize the issue in ways his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, never did.Vance was joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, as he took a helicopter tour of the area around Eagle Pass, Texas, around 150 miles southwest of San Antonio. They also visited a Border Patrol facility and sat for a roundtable with Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and national, state and local officials.Vance pointed to arrests for illegal border crossings plummeting 39 percent in January from a month earlier. The numbers have actually been falling sharply since well before Republican Trump took office for his second term on Jan. 20, coming down from an all-time high of 250,000 in December 2023. After that, Mexican authorities increased enforcement within their own borders and Biden introduced severe asylum restrictions early last summer.“President Trump has empowered — and in fact demanded — that his whole government take the task of border control seriously,” Vance said.In an effort to impose harder-line immigration policies, the Trump administration has put shackled immigrants on U.S. military planes for deportation fights and sent some to the U.S. lockup at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. It has also expanded federal agents’ arrests of people in the U.S. illegally and abandoned programs that gave some permission to stay.The presence of Hegseth and Gabbard on the visit underscores how Trump is tasking agencies across the federal government with working to overhaul border and immigration policy, moving well beyond the Department of Homeland Security, the traditional home of most such functions.“The border crisis has become a matter of national intelligence and it’s also become something that requires the Department of Defense to engage,” Vance said.Gabbard blamed the Biden administration for the presence in the United States of people who crossed the border illegally and had possible ties to terrorists but were released into the country while they await immigration court proceedings.“Who are they? What may they be plotting?" Gabbard asked. "This is just the beginning.”As part of his visit, Vance went to Shelby Park, a municipal park along the Rio Grande that Abbot seized from federal authorities last year in a feud with the Biden administration, after the governor accused the Biden White House of not doing enough to curb illegal crossings.A group of friends and neighbors gathered two blocks from the park ahead of Vance's arrival. Dennis Charlton, a veteran and Eagle Pass resident with property along the border, wore two hats, one to commemorate his service and the other a red “Make America Great Again” cap.He said he’s witnessed human and drug smuggling activity on his border property that scared his wife and neighbors, but said such crossings have diminished significantly of late.“I love it,” Charlton said of the visit. “I just wish we could talk to him to thank him for everything that he and Trump have done.”Vance came to South Texas after Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, saying neither country is doing enough to stem illegal immigration and address drug trafficking, especially the flow of fentanyl across the U.S. border.Asked about Trump's tariffs, Vance responded, “I actually think he's doing a huge favor to the people of Mexico because, if they don't get control of these cartels, the people of Mexico are going to wake up in a narco state, where the cartels have more power than their own government.”When asked about the potential for the United States to send troops to Mexico to battle drug cartels, Vance said he was "not going to make any announcements about any invasions of Mexico here today. The president has a megaphone and he'll of course speak to these issues as he feels necessary.”When pressed by reporters on if an invasion was really coming, Vance was more direct: “No," he said. "Next question.”Vance was also asked why more large-scale operations haven't been started to deport people who are in the United States illegally."Rome wasn't built in a day," Vance said. “We have seen pretty significant increases in deportations and apprehensive and arrests,” he added. “But we have to remember, President Biden gutted the entire immigration enforcement regime of this country.”Since Trump’s second term began, about 6,500 new active duty forces have been ordered to deploy to the southern border. Before that, there were about 2,500 troops already there, largely National Guard troops on active duty orders, along with a couple of hundred active duty aviation forces.Troops are responsible for detection and monitoring along the border but don’t interact with migrants attempting to illegally cross. Instead, they alert border agents, who then take the migrants into custody.Biden tasked Vice President Kamala Harris with tackling the root causes of immigration during his administration, seeking to zero in on why so many migrants, particularly from Central America, were leaving their homelands and coming to the United States seeking asylum or trying to make it into the county illegally.Harris made her first visit to the border in June 2021, about three and a half months deeper into Biden's term than Vance's trip in the opening weeks of Trump's second term.AP