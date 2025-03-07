 Gov't, PPP to consider approval of spot crypto ETFs
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 12:23
From left: Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun, People Power Party floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong and Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byung-hwan enter the meeting room for a policy consultative meeting on the crypto market at the National Assembly in western Seoul on March 7. [NEWS1]

The government and conservative People Power Party agreed to consider approving spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Friday.
 
Authorities will first review global trends on crypto-backed ETFs before making the final decision on institutionalization.
 

The announcement came after a policy consultation meeting on the crypto market held at the National Assembly in western Seoul.
 
"The government and the PPP will review global trends before considering the approval of the spot crypto ETFs, taking infrastructure and regulatory framework into account," PPP policy chief Rep. Kim Sang-hoon told reporters.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
