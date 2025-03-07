Gov't, PPP to consider approval of spot crypto ETFs
Published: 07 Mar. 2025, 12:23
The government and conservative People Power Party agreed to consider approving spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Friday.
Authorities will first review global trends on crypto-backed ETFs before making the final decision on institutionalization.
The announcement came after a policy consultation meeting on the crypto market held at the National Assembly in western Seoul.
"The government and the PPP will review global trends before considering the approval of the spot crypto ETFs, taking infrastructure and regulatory framework into account," PPP policy chief Rep. Kim Sang-hoon told reporters.
